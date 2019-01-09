Slew of charges laid following harrowing assault of 17-year-old girl in Yarmouth

Five people are facing a slew of charges after a teenage girl was allegedly driven around to several locations in Yarmouth and seriously assaulted along the way.

In a news release Wednesday, Nova Scotia RCMP said four teens and one woman have been arrested and charged in connection with a police investigation, which began on Jan. 4 when an injured 17-year-old girl ran into a convenience store screaming.

Police say the girl was bleeding and had injuries to her face and hands.

Staff at the store called 911, and police and paramedics arrived at the store. The victim was taken to hospital by ambulance with serious injuries.

Police say their investigation determined that the teen had initially been picked up in a blue Hyundai Tucson with the Nova Scotia licence plate GGA 153 on Cliff Street by a female suspect “on a pretence.”

Police say there were three people in the back of the vehicle who began hitting and punching the teen girl in the head.

According to police, they then drove to Leighton Street, about 12 minutes away, where the girl was allegedly dragged out of the vehicle, thrown to the ground, kicked and punched in the head.

The suspects and the teen girl then allegedly travelled to a residence on Baker Street and to the NSLC store on Starrs Road. Police say the victim went into the store with one of the suspects.

According to police, the car then drove to a location on Green Street, where the owner of a dog allegedly tried to get it to attack the teen.

The suspects also allegedly poured water on her face and down her throat, and police say she was dragged to the car by her hair.

The vehicle now had six people in it, and they allegedly went to a convenience store on Highway 3. It was at this point that the victim was able to flee the vehicle and run to the convenience store for help, according to police.

A 19-year-old woman was arrested in Salmon River on the night of the alleged incident. She was released and is facing charges of aggravated assault, assault with a weapon, unlawful confinement and conspiracy to commit an indictable offence. She has been released and is scheduled to appear in Yarmouth court on Feb. 19.

Police arrested a 17-year-old girl the day after the incident. She has been released and is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 26, when she will face the same charges as the 19-year-old woman.

Three more arrests were made in connection with the investigation over the next two days. A 64-year-old Yarmouth woman was arrested at a home on Green Street on Jan. 6. She is facing a charge of assault with a weapon and has been released. Her court appearance is set for Feb. 19.

Nineteen-year-old Yarmouth natives Danesha Russell and Jadelyn Kristi-Ann Rhyno, who is also known as Trey Middleton, were arrested on Jan. 7 in Eel Brook, N.S. They’re both facing charges of aggravated assault, assault with a weapon, unlawful confinement, conspiracy to commit an indictable offence and uttering threats to cause bodily harm.

Both Russell and Rhyno were taken to Yarmouth court following their arrests and remain in custody. Their next court date is set for Thursday.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Nova Scotia RCMP or Crime Stoppers.

