Man, woman charged after assault reported at LCBO in Bradford

Police say a man and woman have been charged in connection with an assault investigation in Bradford.

Two people have been charged after an assault was reported at an LCBO in Bradford.

According to South Simcoe police, on Nov. 24 at around 2:30 p.m., two employees were allegedly assaulted by a woman and man who were refused service.

Police say the suspects fled the scene in a vehicle.

Officers say following a lengthy investigation, a 30-year-old man and a 21-year-old woman, both from Bradford, have been charged with assault.

