Man dies after being struck by vehicle in Bradford: police

An 81-year-old man has died after being struck by a vehicle in Bradford West Gwillimbury, police say.

According to South Simcoe police, on Dec. 30 at around 7 p.m., a westbound vehicle was stopped on Holland Street West to make a left turn onto Deer Run Crescent when it was rear-ended by another vehicle.

Police say both drivers exited their vehicles and stood in the road to assess the damage.

Officers say a third vehicle then collided with the second vehicle, pushing it forward into the driver of the second vehicle.

The man was transported to a local hospital in Bradford before being taken to a trauma centre in Toronto with critical injuries.

Police say the 81-year-old man from Bradford succumbed to his injuries in hospital on Jan. 8.

Officers say the other drivers suffered minor injuries as a result of the incident.

According to police, the investigation is ongoing.