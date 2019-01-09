Snowfall warning issued for central Saskatchewan

Up to 10 centimetres of snow is possible across a swath of central Saskatchewan, including Prince Albert, by Thursday morning.

Environment Canada said a low pressure system developing in southern Alberta on Wednesday is the reason it has issued a snowfall warning for parts of the province.

Snow is expected to start in the afternoon before tapering off in west-central Saskatchewan overnight, and Thursday morning in east-central regions.

Officials said rapidly accumulating snow could make travel difficult in some areas, and visibility could be suddenly reduced in heavy snow.

The latest road conditions can be found on the highway hotline.

Environment Canada issues snowfall warnings when significant snowfall is expected.

