Saskatoon weather outlook: blast of arctic air shoved aside by snow

A blast of arctic air is getting shoved aside by a wave of snow.

Saskatoon forecast

Tuesday

-30 is what it felt like Tuesday morning with wind chill as temperatures fell back to -17 to start the day.

Winds gusted over 50 km/h during the day, blowing some of the freshly fallen snow around causing patches of reduced visibility at times.

-30 is what it felt like in Saskatoon with wind chill this morning as temps fell back to -17 https://t.co/SuNy2u9Ref #yxe #Sask #skstorm pic.twitter.com/5c1IBf4fHx — Peter Quinlan (@PQuinlanGlobal) January 8, 2019

Gusty winds continue through the afternoon as the mercury remains in the minus teens with a few sunny breaks filtering in later in the day.

Tuesday night

Clear skies coupled with an arctic high pressure system sliding through will cause temperatures to plunge back into the mid -20s overnight.

Wednesday

-34 is around what it’ll feel like with wind chill by morning as clouds quickly roll back in and stick around through the day as the next system approaches, kicking up a gusty southeasterly wind.

This system will come with a wave of snow late in the day through the evening that could dump up to five centimetres on the city as we warm up to around -12 degrees during the afternoon.

Thursday-Friday

Clouds linger across the region on Thursday with a chance of flurries early in the day before we warm up to an afternoon high close to minus single digits.

Sunny breaks filter back in on Friday as an upper ridge begins to build in and hold afternoon temperatures close to minus single digits once again.

Weekend outlook

The big break through into minus single digits is slated for the weekend with afternoon highs climbing into the -5 degree range under a mix of sun and cloud both days.

The Your Saskatchewan photo for Jan. 8 was taken by Norm Brown in the Qu’Appelle Valley:

