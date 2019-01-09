Transcona parents say un-plowed streets put school students in danger

In Waterside Estates in Transcona, where there are only sidewalks on main roads, students getting to and from the school bus stop have few options for making a safe journey home.

Stacey Corden’s daughter has to walk on the street.

“It’s over a kilometer I believe, from our house all the way to the entrance of our area for bus pickup, and then she gets dropped off there and then she has to walk down our street, and we’re at the farthest end after school as well,” she said.

Every week day, before and after school, students walk along the roadway as cars pass by.

Now that there’s been a big snowfall, Corden worries the roads are extra dangerous to be sharing.

“I mean you can barely walk — we’re down to literally a one-way. The road is all grooves in and out and we’re the lowest priority. We’re not getting plowed until Friday, so like it’s just ten times worse.”

The Louis Riel School Division says they’re in the process of redesigning the route to increase the number of bus stops in the community. They hope to have it done for the next school year.

Aline Chouchou also has a child getting dropped off. She says she’s frustrated she’s paying taxes for such slow snow removal service that would make her son’s walk safer.

“Yeah it’s not safe because he has to walk on the street. He still has to go and catch the bus and turn around 300 times to see if the bus and cars are not behind him,” she said.

The city says residential roads are cleared based on the garbage and recycling schedule but they do sometimes plow spots off-schedule as deemed necessary.

People are advised to contact 311 to report their concerns.

Transcona Councillor Shawn Nason is asking for people in his ward to be patient.

“All-in-all the city and the crews who are dealing with the snow are getting it done as quickly as possible and as safely as possible,” Nason said.

“We do want people to exercise caution, you know, if they’re walking on the road. There’s not sidewalks in many, many neighbourhoods in our city.”

Find out when your street will be cleared through the Know Your Zone app or online.