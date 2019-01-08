Traffic
January 8, 2019 10:35 am

Winnipeg implements residential parking ban

By Online Journalist  Global News
Cars in violation of the parking ban could face tickets up to $150.

Lorraine Nickel/Global News
Do you “Know Your Zone”?

The city’s residential street parking ban will be in effect starting 7 a.m. Wednesday, and drivers are encouraged to avoid a ticket by paying attention to the street-clearing schedule.

Winnipeggers can find out when their street is scheduled for plowing by using the address lookup tool on the city’s website or by using the ‘Know Your Zone’ app.

Parked vehicles violating the ban can receive a ticket up to $150 and may be towed to a nearby street.

READ MORE: Snow route parking ban in effect, residential snow clearing to start Wednesday

Residential parking ban schedule:

Jan. 9, 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.: zones A, G, L, P, S

Jan. 9, 7 p.m. – Jan. 10, 7 a.m.: zones C, F, I, K, N, R, U

Jan. 10, 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.: zones D, H, M, O, Q, T, V

Jan. 10, 7 p.m. – Jan. 11, 7 a.m.: zone E

Jan. 11, 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.: zone B

