Winnipeg implements residential parking ban

Do you “Know Your Zone”?

The city’s residential street parking ban will be in effect starting 7 a.m. Wednesday, and drivers are encouraged to avoid a ticket by paying attention to the street-clearing schedule.

Winnipeggers can find out when their street is scheduled for plowing by using the address lookup tool on the city’s website or by using the ‘Know Your Zone’ app.

Parked vehicles violating the ban can receive a ticket up to $150 and may be towed to a nearby street.

Residential parking ban schedule:

Jan. 9, 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.: zones A, G, L, P, S

Jan. 9, 7 p.m. – Jan. 10, 7 a.m.: zones C, F, I, K, N, R, U

Jan. 10, 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.: zones D, H, M, O, Q, T, V

Jan. 10, 7 p.m. – Jan. 11, 7 a.m.: zone E

Jan. 11, 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.: zone B

