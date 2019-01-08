Man found in Burnaby donation bin a day after city announces plan to shut them down

A Burnaby man was found in a donation bin just a day after the city announced its plans to remove them from city streets.

A Global News camera operator spotted someone climbing into a donation bin on Kensington Avenue just before 8 a.m. Tuesday.

When asked if he was OK, the man in the bin said: “Yes, I’m fine. Thank you.” The man then turned down an offer of assistance.

RCMP were called, and officers arrived about an hour later.

After a short interaction with the officer, the man was able to roll out of the bin on his own. Police say he wasn’t injured.

Several Metro Vancouver municipalities are choosing to shut down the bins after the death of a man in West Vancouver last month.

On Monday, the City of Burnaby announced it had sent letters to organizations with donation bins asking them to remove the bins from private property. City Manager Lambert Chu said it’s only until a safer option can be provided.

“We are just sending the letter out and saying there are safety concerns, generally, about donation bins, and if there is any doubt if their bins are safe to be used or not, to cease using them until there has been a proper assessment,” Chu said.

Chu said some bins will remain at the city’s eco-centre because it is staffed during the day and gated at night. The centre also has “mailbox-style” bins, which are considered safer.

On Tuesday morning, a woman was pronounced dead after being cut out of a bin in Toronto.

