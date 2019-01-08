2 arrested after expired validation sticker on vehicle leads Hamilton police to drugs

Two people have been arrested in connection with a drug trafficking investigation by Hamilton police.

Shortly after midnight on Saturday, police stopped a white Jeep Patriot travelling westbound on Barton Street at Sherman Avenue for having an expired validation sticker.

READ MORE: Hamilton man arrested in Westdale stabbing

Police say officers saw drugs and paraphernalia in the vehicle and arrested the driver and passenger.

According to police, several drugs were seized, including purple heroin, crystal meth and cocaine, as well as some cash and a prohibited switchblade knife.

READ MORE: Deer euthanized in Hamilton after getting tangled in soccer net

A 36-year-old man and a 29-year-old woman, both from Port Colborne, Ont., are now facing several charges.

HPS charged Port Colborne couple Robert Brown (36) & Brandy Chchocki (29) with trafficking drugs. 40grms heroin, 22grms meth, 7grms cocaine, 78 pills hydromorph etc. seized @ traffic stop. #HamOnt https://t.co/lqelI00LH8 … — Hamilton Police (@HamiltonPolice) January 8, 2019