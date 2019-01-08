Calgary interior design duo has tips to help take home renovations to the next level

To save or to splurge?

When it comes to elevating your home renovations, that is the question, according to a couple of Calgary designers.

“When we talk about elevating your reno, we mean taking it from just sort of your basic, functioning space that looks pretty good to how do you get it to look luxurious and how do you get it to feel like that sort of HGTV reveal moment?” explained interior designer Rehanna Hartung of Hella Design Studio.

Hartung says using the right materials can help take your renovation up a notch, as can your design and style choices. She stresses that those completing home renovations need to know where to allocate their budget to get that balance between function and beauty — and that’s when it becomes important to know when to splurge and when to save.

“A lot of people are drawn to IKEA because of its price point, but we love to elevate (homes) by bringing in hardware that isn’t from IKEA,” said fellow Hella interior designer Breanna Lukacsy.

Lukacsy explains that it’s a good idea to splurge on items that you expect to have long-term and that will see frequent use, like a sofa, but urges people to save on accessories that will help keep their homes looking new and up to date.

“Make sure it’s comfortable and you can live in it for a long time, but go to Home Sense and buy throw pillows that are a little less expensive that you can change out every couple of seasons,” said Lukacsy.

Setting up a comprehensive plan ahead of time is the key to ensuring a successful renovation that doesn’t break the bank, says Hartung.

“The No. 1 thing is to have a list of your priorities,” she said. “That will definitely set the tone for what you’re going to put your budget towards, what is going to be the most important thing for you to pick and what’s really going to set the style.”

The designing duo will be offering more renovation tips and how-to suggestions this weekend at the Calgary Renovation Show.