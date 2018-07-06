Kitchen or bathroom reno? One is likely much better than the other for your home value

A granite countertop or a walk-in shower: which will boost your home value the most?

Kitchen and bathroom remodels are by far the most popular types of home renovations. But according to a new survey by real estate giant Royal LePage, they are not equal when it comes to the potential for enticing future buyers to pony up more cash.

While a master bath with a double sink, his and her cabinets and custom vanities may be your idea of personal sanctuary, a dream kitchen will likely add significantly more to your property value, according to the poll.

Nearly 55 per cent of more than 750 real estate experts quizzed by Royal LePage said an upgraded kitchen has the potential to increase a home selling price by more than 12.5 per cent. By comparison, half of those surveyed said a new bathroom might add between 2.5 per cent and 12.5 per cent, on par with adding a finished basement.

Energy-efficient upgrades such as new windows, an eco-friendly heating system and basement apartments ranked fourth, with the potential to add 10 per cent to a property’s value.

