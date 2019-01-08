Man revives lifeless newborn puppy with mouth-to-mouth

A Texas man managed to revive a newborn puppy by performing lifesaving CPR on its tiny body.

Footage captured at a home in Plum Grove, Texas shows the man massaging the puppy’s body and performing mouth-to-mouth breaths as the mother dog watches patiently.

READ MORE: Puppy rescued by diver after clinging to life on frozen lake

After some time, the little one recovers her breath and she can be seen nursing from her mother’s teats along with its siblings later in the video.

”My momma boxer laid on top of one of her female puppies while they were nursing and accidentally suffocated her. When I came inside to check on the puppies I couldn’t find one and realized what had happened,” the rescuer said.

READ MORE: Abandoned dog chases owner’s car as he drives away in heartbreaking video

”I’m not sure how long the puppy had stopped breathing but it was definitely a blue/purple in colour, I carried her to my kitchen and began CPR. After several minutes of giving breaths and stimulating the heart area, puppy finally caught her breath and began breathing on her own,” he added.

The video was filmed on Dec. 26.