Montreal to launch first major snow clearing operation

Montreal will be launching its first major snow clearing operation of the year, starting at 7 a.m. Wednesday.

Main arteries, as well as public transit networks and roads leading to hospitals will be the first to be cleared.

“We are ready for this operation and we want to make sure that it’s done before temperatures drop this weekend,” said Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante.

“Our priority is to make sure people can make it around safely.”

Almost 2,200 snow clearing vehicles will be deployed to clean the over 10,000 km of roads and sidewalks in the city.

READ MORE: Partial snow-clearing operation underway in Montreal

“We’re pushing the snow aside. Snow began to transform into drizzle so we will have to put down some abrasive and salt on every sidewalk in town,” said city of Montreal spokesman Philippe Sabourin.

This comes after a blast of winter weather created messy conditions on the roads.

READ MORE: Montreal police investigating after snow removal trucks torched in Saint-Leonard

Tuesday morning, rain and freezing rain mixed with the snow, accompanied by strong winds.

“On the same road, you can have very variable conditions. We have snow-covered sections, partly ice-covered sections, wet conditions and clear conditions all on the same highway. That’s why it’s complicated,” said Transports Quebec spokesman Gilles Payer.

“The Transport Ministry is at work as long as the roads are not perfect.”