Woman, 77, airlifted after being hit by vehicle in Guelph

Guelph police say a 77-year-old woman had to be airlifted to hospital after she was struck by a vehicle in the city’s east end on Tuesday morning.

The collision happened on Hadati Road between Upton Crescent and Auden Road at around 9:20 a.m as the woman was crossing the street.

Police said she suffered serious injuries and an air ambulance transported her to a trauma centre out of town.

Const. Josh Fraser said it’s too early to say what caused the collision or if any charges will be laid against the driver.

UPDATE: police say a 77-year-old woman has been struck by a vehicle. She has been airlifted to a hospital out of town with serious injuries. pic.twitter.com/NQpEyCiK2F — Matt Carty (@MattCartyCJOY) January 8, 2019

“Our reconstruction and identification units have been called out to assist in this investigation,” he said.

Fraser said the driver remained on the scene and was co-operating with Guelph police.

Hadati Road was closed for several hours for the investigation.

