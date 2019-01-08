Woman, 77, airlifted after being hit by vehicle in Guelph
Guelph police say a 77-year-old woman had to be airlifted to hospital after she was struck by a vehicle in the city’s east end on Tuesday morning.
The collision happened on Hadati Road between Upton Crescent and Auden Road at around 9:20 a.m as the woman was crossing the street.
Police said she suffered serious injuries and an air ambulance transported her to a trauma centre out of town.
Const. Josh Fraser said it’s too early to say what caused the collision or if any charges will be laid against the driver.
“Our reconstruction and identification units have been called out to assist in this investigation,” he said.
Fraser said the driver remained on the scene and was co-operating with Guelph police.
Hadati Road was closed for several hours for the investigation.
