Guelph police find $10K of cannabis hidden inside cereal boxes
Guelph police say they are looking for a man after $10,000 worth of cannabis, hidden in cereal boxes, was dropped off at a courier service business last month.
Officers were called to the business on Dec. 7 for reports of a suspicious package destined for another country.
Police said the box contained four cereal boxes, but hidden inside was a total of 1,024 grams of vacuum-sealed marijuana.
Police provided a photo of a man who they believe dropped off the package. A spokesperson with Guelph police said the photo was taken from a driver’s licence with fake information.
Police said it’s not known if this is a one-off incident or if there have been previous packages sent away from Guelph.
Anyone with information is asked to call the lead investigator at 519-824-1212 ext. 7449.
Anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
