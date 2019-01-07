Guelph police find $10K of cannabis hidden inside cereal boxes

Guelph police say they are looking for a man after $10,000 worth of cannabis, hidden in cereal boxes, was dropped off at a courier service business last month.

Officers were called to the business on Dec. 7 for reports of a suspicious package destined for another country.

Police said the box contained four cereal boxes, but hidden inside was a total of 1,024 grams of vacuum-sealed marijuana.

Police provided a photo of a man who they believe dropped off the package. A spokesperson with Guelph police said the photo was taken from a driver’s licence with fake information.

Police said it’s not known if this is a one-off incident or if there have been previous packages sent away from Guelph.

Anyone with information is asked to call the lead investigator at 519-824-1212 ext. 7449.

Anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Do you recognize the male in this photo? Police would like to speak with him in regard to a drug investigation that occurred on December 7, 2018 #SuspectSunday. Anyone with info is asked to contact Cst. A. Bell-Davies at 519-824-1212 ext. 7449.Anonymous info can be left @CSGWtips pic.twitter.com/uKBN2nhh3z — Guelph Police (@gpsmedia) January 6, 2019