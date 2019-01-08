Peterborough man accused of fleeing from police in stolen vehicle

A Peterborough man has been arrested and charged following the pursuit in an alleged stolen vehicle early Tuesday.

Police say shortly after 3 a.m., an officer on patrol attempted to conduct a vehicle stop in the area of River Road South for a vehicle being driven with no headlights and no front licence plate.

Police say the driver failed to stop for the officer and continued driving at a high rate of speed onto Sydenham Street.

“During the pursuit the vehicle travelled over sidewalks, lawns and residential properties before coming to a stop on a curb,” police stated.

Police say the accused was driving a stolen vehicle.

Shane Alexander MacLean, 37, of Sydenham Road, Peterborough, was arrested and charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, flight from a peace officer, possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000 and failure to comply with a probation order.

He was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court later Tuesday.