January 8, 2019 2:20 am

Over $170K raised for ex-French boxer who punched riot police during ‘yellow vest’ protest

By Sudip Kar-Gupta Reuters

Former boxing professional Christophe Dettinger turned himself in to police after video surfaced of him viciously attacking riot officers during Yellow Vest protests over the weekend.

A former French boxing champion filmed landing punches on riot police during a ‘yellow vest’ protest in Paris last weekend has received pledges of support and cash via social media.

A website set up to raise funds for the boxer Christophe Dettinger showed on Tuesday that it had received pledges of more than 114,000 euros (C$173,399) to help Dettinger.

Numerous Facebook pages entitled “Support for Christophe Dettinger” have also been set up, with one such page showing it had more than 3,000 Facebook “likes.”

Dettinger turned himself in on Monday, saying he was defending himself. He remains in police custody.

Dettinger, who was twice national light-heavyweight champion, was caught on camera jumping over the railings of a pedestrian bridge blocked by baton-wielding police before swinging blows at the officers, forcing them to retreat.

Nicknamed the “Gypsy of Massy,” the 1.92m (6ft 4in) tall boxer was taking part in an eighth Saturday of anti-government protests that have undermined President Emmanuel Macron’s authority.

