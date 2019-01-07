Rockets broadcasts hockey night in Kelowna

It might not be Hockey Night in Canada but broadcasting Kelowna Rockets hockey games is a lot more elaborate than you might think.

Witness game night at Prospera Place in Kelowna.

“Ready one… take one…. can you pull out just a bit Greg?” television broadcast director is calling the shots for the crew.

The Kelowna Rockets and the visiting Prince George cougars are taking the pre-game skate.

The television crew at the SW Broadcast Centre has just begun their three hour broadcast to the big screen and to the internet.

“We have five camera people, we have three unmanned cameras and there’s a staff of eleven,” Mitchell said.

It’s state of the art. Real time colour correction for cameras. In-house graphics on the go. Video hi-lites edited on the fly.

Commercial play back and of course, the holy grail of sports broadcasting, the video replay.

For the Kelowna Rockets, it’s all about catering to the fan experience.

“When people pay to come part of it is a hockey game and part of it a night out of entertainment.” said Gavin Hamilton of the Kelowna Rockets.

And the Rockets organization boasts one of the best broadcasts in the business.

“What they do upstairs is some of the best in the league.” Hamilton said.

So when you take in the big game live or on-line, rest assured the crack crew at the broadcast center has got you covered in case you miss a little of the action.