Water main break forces partial closure of de la Gauchetière Street
A water main break has forced the closure of a street in downtown Montreal for the next two days.
The city said the one-way de la Gauchetière Street East is off limits to traffic between St-Hubert and St-André streets.
The emergency closure comes after a pipe burst around 12 p.m. Monday near the intersection of de la Gauchetière and St-Hubert streets in the Ville-Marie borough.
The city says the street will be closed until at least Wednesday.
