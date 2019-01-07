Canada
Water main break forces partial closure of de la Gauchetière Street

A water main break has forced the closure of a street in downtown Montreal for the next two days.

The city said the one-way de la Gauchetière Street East is off limits to traffic between St-Hubert and St-André streets.

The emergency closure comes after a pipe burst around 12 p.m. Monday near the intersection of de la Gauchetière and St-Hubert streets in the Ville-Marie borough.

The city says the street will be closed until at least Wednesday.

