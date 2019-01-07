The Chemical Brothers unleash new music in bizarre ‘MAH’ visual

British electronic duo The Chemical Brothers released a brand-new song on Monday entitled MAH. The rapidly pummelling track was paired with an outlandish video featuring visuals and live footage from one of their concerts in October.

MAH is the second taste of music from the duo’s ninth studio album, No Geography, which is scheduled to be released this spring.

The show was filmed in the U.K. at London’s Alexandra Palace. The pair played two sold-out shows at the legendary venue.

The music video was directed by Marcus Lyall, who also created the incredibly bizarre visuals along with English director Adam Smith.

WATCH: The Chemical Brothers’ brand new single, MAH accompanied by a live bizarre visual

The Chemical Brothers’ Ed Simons and Tom Rowlands each teased the release of MAH on the group’s official Instagram page for days prior to the actual premiere by posting a number of images counting down the days until its release.

Many fans were pleased to hear MAH was chosen to be the next single, as it had been introduced in their live sets during a 2018 world tour. It received a fantastic reception on the stage.

MAH is the first Chemical Brothers single in two months, following the release of the long-awaited Free Yourself.

According to fans, the bar for No Geography has already been set “very high.” Although there is no slated release date, social media users are anticipating that the album could be one of the “best records of 2019.”

Longtime followers of the iconic duo were ecstatic to hear the news of a new single. Some were even lucky enough to attend the London show and recounted their vivid memories of the performance on Twitter.

Well, now I need to hear more! Really like the sound. Very familiar and fresh at the same time. — Darren Gargette (@dezm0nd) January 7, 2019

Love the chemical brothers 😎 — Notorious-celtic (@NotoriousCeltic) January 7, 2019

Love the song and truly awesome visuals: one of the real standouts of a brilliant set. — Dom (@goateresque) January 7, 2019

I half-jokingly have my Twitter name as "its 2019, where is my 90’s Big Beat revival?" and it looks like The Chemical Brothers heard my call and I just want to say that this is a banger and you're welcome world:https://t.co/fMBO43uxq0 — its 2019, where is my 90’s Big Beat revival? (@ROCKETDRAG) January 7, 2019

“So, so pleased MAH is the next single. It sounded immense when they debuted it,” wrote one user.

As of this writing, there are no scheduled Chemical Brothers tour dates in Canada.

However, The Chemical Brothers are expected to extend their recently announced world tour in the latter half of the year. The duo will play three shows in the U.S. and one in Mexico City this May.

Ticket details are available on the official website.

The Chemical Brothers North American tour 2019

May 12 — Mexico City, Mexico @ Pepsi Center WTC

May 15 — Los Angeles, Calif. @ Shrine Expo Hall

May 16 — Los Angeles, Calif. @ Greek Theatre

May 17 — San Francisco, Calif. @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

