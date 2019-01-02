Trent Reznor shares song ‘Outside’ from ‘Bird Box’ soundtrack

To ring in the new year, Trent Reznor, 54, revealed that he scored Netflix’s newest hit flick, Bird Box (2018), with longtime collaborator Atticus Ross.

The Nine Inch Nails (NIN) frontman also shared one of the original compositions, Outside, which is a 12-minute long, spine-chilling experience — much like the film itself.

Reznor and Ross have famously partnered on a number of critically-acclaimed scores, including The Social Network (2010) and David Fincher’s The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo (2011), as well as Gone Girl in 2014.

LISTEN BELOW: Outside from the official Bird Box score — composed by Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross

In a series of tweets, Reznor expressed his gratitude for his fans’ support in 2018. He added, “Yes. Atticus and I scored Bird Box. The soundtrack is now available.”

First, THANK YOU for the support last year. Between the record and tour it really felt pretty great from my perspective. Nothing is taken for granted and I appreciate you coming along for the ride. — Trent Reznor (@trent_reznor) January 1, 2019

Secondly, YES Atticus and I scored Bird Box and the soundtrack is now available. https://t.co/n3hyEd3lOb

Listen to the track Outside from it right here: https://t.co/K3bfwX54Jd — Trent Reznor (@trent_reznor) January 1, 2019

In a statement on the NIN website, Reznor revealed that not all of the music created for Bird Box actually made it to the final cut.

He promised fans that an additional hour of music and artwork would be made available in a strictly physical LP format in the spring.

“For those interested, we will be releasing a more expansive (more self-indulgent) physical-only offering,” he wrote.

“We’ve decided to present you with a version of the soundtrack that represents what Bird Box is to us,” he added. “We hope you enjoy.”

“We aim for these records to play like albums that take you on a journey and can exist as a companion pieces to the films and as their own separate works,” he concluded.

Bird Box, directed by Danish filmmaker Susanne Bier (Brothers, After the Wedding), was based on the book of the same name, written by American author Josh Malerman.

The post-apocalyptic film deals with enigmatic supernatural beings that cause those who see them to commit suicide. This means everyone must either stay inside or close their eyes in order to survive.

WATCH: What exactly is ‘Bird Box’? Find out here!

The film stars Sandra Bullock as Malorie Hayes, the sole carer of two children — and the stakes are high.

The only chance of hope is a blindfolded journey down a seemingly endless river, in which Hayes desperately fights for any kind of salvation for the helpless children.

Bier enlisted Reznor and Ross to create a completely original score for the film at the beginning of production to accurately capture the thrill and intensity of the feature.

The standard 10-track edition of the score is now available for purchase on the official Nine Inch Nails website.

Reznor revealed that it will be made available on all streaming platforms by Jan. 25 at the latest.

