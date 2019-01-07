Nanaimo boy killed in crash

An eight-year-old Nanaimo boy has died after being struck by a motor vehicle while riding his bicycle.

The accident happened before noon Sunday in central Nanaimo.

The driver of the truck which struck the boy remained at the scene.

Witnesses say it appeared the boy, who was wearing a helmet, rode out of a driveway and collided with the vehicle.

Good Samaritans rushed to help and the boy was rushed to hospital but he didn’t survive.

As the youth was a student of School District 68, school district officials were notified.

RCMP School Liaison Officers along with grief counsellors will be in place to assist with any students and staff hit hard by the tragedy.