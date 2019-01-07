2 face charges after vehicle attempts to flee from Nova Scotia RCMP checkpoint

A Nova Scotia man who is barred from driving a vehicle is facing charges after allegedly attempting to flee from an RCMP checkpoint on Saturday.

Police say that at approximately 10 p.m., officers were conducting a checkpoint on Highway 104 on the Exit 3 ramp when a vehicle approaching the checkpoint performed a U-turn and got back on the highway.

The Mounties were able to quickly locate and stop the vehicle.

Officers determined the driver was violating his court-ordered house arrest and was driving while prohibited. Officers demanded a sample of the driver’s breath for alcohol screening but the man refused to comply.

As a result, a 27-year-old man from Indian Brook, N.B., was remanded into custody and faces charges including:

Driving while prohibited

Failure to comply with a roadside screening device demand

Driving a motor vehicle without insurance

displaying a licence plate issued for another vehicle

The man is scheduled to appear in Amherst Provincial Court on Monday.

An 18-year-old male from Truro, N.S., who was a passenger in the vehicle, also faces charges including possession of cannabis by a person under 19-years-of-age and illegal possession of liquor.

The passenger has been released and is scheduled to appear in Amherst Provincial Court on March 8.

The Mounties say their investigation is ongoing.