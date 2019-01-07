Halifax taxi driver charged with sexual assault of passenger

A Halifax taxi driver has been charged with sexual assault after an alleged incident over the weekend.

Halifax Regional Police say they responded at around 5:45 a.m. Sunday to a report of a sexual assault that had recently taken place. According to police, a woman had been driven to a residence in Halifax by a taxi driver, who allegedly sexually assaulted her in the vehicle.

READ: High-profile retrial of Halifax taxi driver accused of sexually assaulting passenger begins

Officers arrested a 36-year-old Halifax man at around 3:30 p.m. that afternoon. The man has been charged with sexual assault, and has been released from custody. He is scheduled to appear in Halifax Provincial Court at a later date.

Police say they are not releasing the address where the incident occurred in order to protect the identity of the victim.

WATCH: Cab driver says some customers uneasy with news of alleged sex assaults

“Our primary focus is always going to be the victim and we want to make sure that we take that victim-centred approach,” Const. John MacLeod said.

“We want to make sure we take full consideration of their privacy, so we don’t do anything to further traumatize them.”