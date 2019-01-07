Hulk Hogan returning to ‘WWE Raw’ to honour ‘Mean’ Gene Okerlund

Hulk Hogan will be appearing on “WWE Raw” on Monday to pay tribute to late announcer “Mean” Gene Okerlund, who passed away on Jan. 2 at age 76.

The WWE made the announcement on Saturday, revealing the 65-year-old wrestling icon would be honouring the legendary ring announcer, whom he inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2006.

BREAKING: @HulkHogan will return to #Raw THIS MONDAY to honor the late, great @WWE Hall of Famer "Mean" Gene Okerlund! https://t.co/UiOf3kY4Rl — WWE (@WWE) January 4, 2019

According to a statement issued by WWE, Hogan will be returning “to honour his longtime friend” during the broadcast.

Okerlund was a veteran announcer for the WWE, conducting countless interviews with Hogan during the sports entertainment league’s heyday in the 1980s.

The best partner I ever had. We never rehearsed or did anything scripted from a writer. Gene would ask me “hey big man what do u want to do?” I would always answer “just follow you brother” and it worked from 1980 – 2017. RIP my brother HH pic.twitter.com/OBtn6NxT1E — Hulk Hogan (@HulkHogan) January 3, 2019

While Hogan’s return to “WWE Raw” makes sense due to the rapport he shared with Okerlund, not all fans think having Hogan on the show is a good idea, given the controversy that still lingers over the wrestler’s use of the N-word in a sex tape that hit the Internet in 2015.

In fact, Hogan’s appearance at the WWE’s controversial “Crown Jewel” event in Saudi Arabia led to widespread criticism, and Twitter backlash to his upcoming “Raw” appearance indicates fans are concerned that Hogan will be booed, his controversial presence ruining the tribute to the beloved Okerlund.

Bringing back a polarizing/controversial figure doesn't honor Mean Gene IMO, it takes the spotlight away from where it should be. https://t.co/vdE9lyTHwW — Ryan Satin (@ryansatin) January 4, 2019

A tribute to gene is going to be ruined because of Hogan’s presence — Mark (@MarkRedbeliever) January 4, 2019

No problem with him paying his respects to a man that was important to his career… but if this ends up being an excuse to give him a progressively bigger part on WWE TV then you’ve stooped lower than we thought possible — Jack Wulver (@JWulver) January 4, 2019

Twitter really needs a dislike button — Firekingchris (@chris_minott) January 4, 2019