Hulk Hogan returning to ‘WWE Raw’ to honour ‘Mean’ Gene Okerlund
Hulk Hogan will be appearing on “WWE Raw” on Monday to pay tribute to late announcer “Mean” Gene Okerlund, who passed away on Jan. 2 at age 76.
The WWE made the announcement on Saturday, revealing the 65-year-old wrestling icon would be honouring the legendary ring announcer, whom he inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2006.
READ MORE: Famed WWE interviewer ‘Mean Gene’ Okerlund dead at 76
According to a statement issued by WWE, Hogan will be returning “to honour his longtime friend” during the broadcast.
Okerlund was a veteran announcer for the WWE, conducting countless interviews with Hogan during the sports entertainment league’s heyday in the 1980s.
While Hogan’s return to “WWE Raw” makes sense due to the rapport he shared with Okerlund, not all fans think having Hogan on the show is a good idea, given the controversy that still lingers over the wrestler’s use of the N-word in a sex tape that hit the Internet in 2015.
READ MORE: Hulk Hogan returns to WWE at controversial ‘Crown Jewel’ event in Saudi Arabia
In fact, Hogan’s appearance at the WWE’s controversial “Crown Jewel” event in Saudi Arabia led to widespread criticism, and Twitter backlash to his upcoming “Raw” appearance indicates fans are concerned that Hogan will be booed, his controversial presence ruining the tribute to the beloved Okerlund.
