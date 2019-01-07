Freezing rain warning issued for Guelph area, Waterloo region

Environment Canada has issued a freezing rain warning for Waterloo region, the city of Guelph and surrounding areas in Wellington County.

The agency said a few hours of freezing rain is expected Monday evening after some light snow in the afternoon.

The precipitation should change over to rain later in the night as the temperature warms up.

Freezing rain amounts are expected to be fairly light, according to Environment Canada.

Still, untreated surfaces could become icy and slippery, and Environment Canada said drivers should take extra care when travelling in affected areas.

