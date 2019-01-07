Golden Globes 2019 after-party: The best and worst looks of the red carpet
One red carpet isn’t enough.
Several stars attending the 76th annual Golden Globes Awards on Sunday quickly made an outfit change to attend one of Hollywood’s hottest after-parties. While some celebrities go straight to these parties with their Golden Globe outfits and actual Golden Globe award in-hand, others come out with new patterns, lengths and hues.
This year, InStyle and Warner Bros. held their annual Golden Globe Awards Post-Party at The Beverly Hilton Hotel, while others flocked to the Fox, FX and Hulu after-party at the same venue.
After-parties often provide glimpses of celebrities mingling, as well as looks at those stars who didn’t get to attend the show.
Here some of our picks for the best and worst dressed at the Golden Globes 2019 after-parties.
Best Dressed
Penélope Cruz
Credit: Getty Images
Tika Sumpter
Credit: Getty Images
Lea Michele
Credit: Getty Images
Laverne Cox
Credit: Getty Images
Rowan Blanchard
Credit: Getty Images
Dyllon Burnside
Credit: Getty Images
Sarah Hyland
Credit: Getty Images
Millie Bobby Brown
Credit: Getty Images
Jon M Chu
Credit: Getty Images
Kat Kramer
Credit: Getty Images
Adam Smith (L) and Billy Porter (R)
Worst Dressed
Kate Beckinsale
Credit: Getty Images
Tiffany Haddish
Credit: Getty Images
Iskra Lawrence
Credit: Getty Images
Camilla Belle
Credit: Getty Images
Credit: Getty Images
Heidi Klum
Kaley Cuoco
Credit: Getty Images
