January 7, 2019 10:02 am
Updated: January 7, 2019 10:16 am

Golden Globes 2019 after-party: The best and worst looks of the red carpet

One red carpet isn’t enough.

Several stars attending the 76th annual Golden Globes Awards on Sunday quickly made an outfit change to attend one of Hollywood’s hottest after-parties. While some celebrities go straight to these parties with their Golden Globe outfits and actual Golden Globe award in-hand, others come out with new patterns, lengths and hues.

This year, InStyle and Warner Bros. held their annual Golden Globe Awards Post-Party at The Beverly Hilton Hotel, while others flocked to the Fox, FX and Hulu after-party at the same venue.

After-parties often provide glimpses of celebrities mingling, as well as looks at those stars who didn’t get to attend the show.

Here some of our picks for the best and worst dressed at the Golden Globes 2019 after-parties.

Best Dressed

Penélope Cruz


Credit: Getty Images

Tika Sumpter


Credit: Getty Images

Lea Michele


Credit: Getty Images

Laverne Cox


Credit: Getty Images

Rowan Blanchard


Credit: Getty Images

Dyllon Burnside


Credit: Getty Images

Sarah Hyland


Credit: Getty Images

Millie Bobby Brown


Credit: Getty Images

Jon M Chu


Credit: Getty Images

Kat Kramer


Credit: Getty Images

Adam Smith (L) and Billy Porter (R)

Worst Dressed

Kate Beckinsale


Credit: Getty Images

Tiffany Haddish


Credit: Getty Images

Iskra Lawrence


Credit: Getty Images

Camilla Belle

Credit: Getty Images

Credit: Getty Images

Heidi Klum

Kaley Cuoco


Credit: Getty Images
