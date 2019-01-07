Canada
Philanthropist known for annual bicycle donations has died

Children at Sun Youth receive new bicycles and equipment, May 2018.

The identity of the philanthropist known as “Mr. Bike Man” has been revealed following his death at the age of 93.

Avrum Morrow was given the name for his annual anonymous donations of bicycles, helmets, and equipment for Montreal’s disadvantaged youth.

Morrow donated more than 1,700 bicycles over the 34 years of his close relationship with Sun Youth. His identity was an unknown until his death. Morrow was never on-site for the presentation of his donations.

Avrum Morrow (1925 – 2019) was known only as “Mr. Bike Man”, after 34 years of annual bicycle donations to Sun Youth.

Concordia University

He co-founded a professional cleaning products company called Avmor in 1948, where he committed to the health of his community by promoting sustainable cleaning solutions.

Through the years, Morrow’s passion for art became clear. He commissioned more than 400 paintings, sculptures, photographs and drawings for display in the Avmor Old Montreal headquarters.

He was a long-time contributor to Concordia University, where he started the Dora Morrow Fellowship for Excellent Achievement in Visual Arts, and was named to the Order of Canada in 2007 for his philanthropy and commitment to the arts.

Morrow’s family hopes to continue his legacy by encouraging Montrealers to donate to Sun Youth in his honour.

