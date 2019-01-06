Montreal police seek public assistance in locating missing man

Police are seeking the public’s help in locating a missing Montreal man.

Simon Lévesque, 45, was last seen on Dec. 16 at around 5 p.m. near his home on St-Michel Boulevard, in Montreal’s Rosemont–La Petite-Patrie borough.

Lévesque is 1.70 m tall (5’7”) and weighs 82 kg (180 lbs). He has brown eyes and a shaved head.

He was last seen wearing jeans, a long-sleeved hoodie and a coat.

Lévesque drives a white 2018 Dodge RAM 1500 with Quebec license plate J76 NLH.

Police say he could be in the Hochelaga-Maisonneuve or Centre-Sud areas of Montreal.

They say they fear for his safety as he had expressed suicidal thoughts.

Anyone with information on Lévesque’s whereabouts is asked to dial 911 or call the anonymous Info-Crime line at 514-393-1133.