RCMP investigating after body discovered on rural road near Wetaskiwin

RCMP are investigating the death of a middle-aged man on a rural road near Wetaskiwin.

Police were called to the area around 1:00 a.m. near Range Road 243-A and Township Road 473.

Police are releasing few details about the man’s death, but are asking the public to stay away from the area while they conduct their investigation.

The Major Crimes Unit is assisting with the investigation.

Meanwhile, police say there is no risk to the public.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Wetaskiwin RCMP at 780-312-7200 or Crime Stoppers.

