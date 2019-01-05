Here we blow again: More strong winds headed for B.C.’s south coast

It has been a windy winter for B.C.’s south coast and there is more on the way.

Environment Canada has issued a new wind warning for Victoria on Saturday, along with special weather statements for Metro Vancouver, the Fraser Valley and the Southern Gulf Islands.

The agency says a low pressure system approaching from the south could deal winds of up to 70 km/h to Victoria, with the possibility of gusts up to 90 km/h on Sunday.

“A wind warning has been issued for Greater Victoria where certainty is highest,” said Environment Canada.

“Over the Southern Gulf Islands, southern sections of Metro Vancouver and over the Fraser Valley, wind gusts of 70-80 (km/h) are likely beginning early Sunday morning.”

“At this time, the precise track of the low remains uncertain, which in turn creates some uncertainty in the timing and maximum strength of the winds.”

Environment Canada said wind warnings could be put in place for the Gulf Islands and Lower Mainland once it has more certainty about the approaching weather system.

The alerts come after a series of Pacific storms have doused the region with rain, dumped huge amounts of snow on the Interior and battered the south coast with winds.

The windstorm that struck the region on Dec. 20 has been deemed by BC Hydro the worst in B.C.’s history, and left more than 700,000 people without power — some of them for more than 10 days.

The City of White Rock said on Friday that damage to its iconic pier caused by the storm will take up to $6 million and eight months to repair.