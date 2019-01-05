Teen arrested in connection with break and enter on Hamilton’s east mountain

A 16-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with a break and enter into a car on Hamilton’s east mountain.

Hamilton police say the incident happened on Toby Crescent at about 4:15 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 3, when two suspects allegedly tried to break into a home. When they failed, the pair entered an unlocked vehicle parked at the home and stole $5,000 in property, according to police.

A resident reported the theft to police on Friday after reviewing surveillance footage of the street. While looking at the video, police say the homeowner noticed one of the suspects holding what appeared to be a firearm.

At around 9:30 p.m. on Friday, Hamilton police located and arrested one of the two youths allegedly responsible for the theft.

Police say officers also located and seized the weapon the homeowner had spotted on the surveillance footage, which turned out to be an airsoft pistol.

A 16-year-old Hamilton teen is facing charges including theft under $5,000 and six counts of breach of probation.

Hamilton police continue to investigate the incident and are looking for a second suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Chris Gates of the Criminal Investigations Branch at 905-546-8968 or anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).