Crime
January 4, 2019 2:13 pm

Hamilton man arrested after drug bust at Mountain residence

By Reporter  Global News
Hamilton police have arrested and charged Zachary Ellis, 19, and seized a quantity of cocaine, MDMA, oxycodone, money and weapons.

Hamilton police have arrested and charged Zachary Ellis, 19, and seized a quantity of cocaine, MDMA, oxycodone, money and weapons.

Police handout
A A

Hamilton police have arrested and charged a 19-year-old man after a search warrant was executed at a Mountain residence Thursday evening.

Police received information about suspected illegal drug trafficking from a residence located near two schools. The residence was also the location of a home invasion and shooting last year.

READ MORE: Hamilton police release suspect description in attempted dognapping incident

Around 9 p.m. Thursday, a search warrant was executed at a home on Upper Wentworth Street, where officers seized a quantity of cocaine, MDMA, oxycodone, money and weapons.

Zachary Ellis is now facing several charges, including possession for the purpose of trafficking and possession of prohibited weapons.

READ MORE: Unclaimed lottery ticket sold in Hamilton worth $10K

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Hamilton
Hamilton Crime
Hamilton drugs
Hamilton Mountain
Hamilton Police
HamOnt
Mountain
Mountain arrest
upper wentworth street

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.