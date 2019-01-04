Hamilton man arrested after drug bust at Mountain residence

Hamilton police have arrested and charged a 19-year-old man after a search warrant was executed at a Mountain residence Thursday evening.
Police received information about suspected illegal drug trafficking from a residence located near two schools. The residence was also the location of a home invasion and shooting last year.
Around 9 p.m. Thursday, a search warrant was executed at a home on Upper Wentworth Street, where officers seized a quantity of cocaine, MDMA, oxycodone, money and weapons.
Zachary Ellis is now facing several charges, including possession for the purpose of trafficking and possession of prohibited weapons.
