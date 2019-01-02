Hamilton Cab passenger charged with pointing gun at man in passing car: police
A 36-year-old man has been arrested after allegedly pointing a firearm at a vehicle in Hamilton.
Hamilton police were called to the Barton Street East and Woodward Avenue around 1 a.m. Wednesday for a weapons call.
A man told police he was travelling in a car when he saw a passenger in a Hamilton Cab point a gun at him.
A short time later, the cab was located by police in the area of King Street East and New Mountain Road.
Police said the passenger was arrested without incident and a handgun was recovered within the vehicle.
Police believe there is no prior relationship between the accused and the victim.
A Brampton man is now facing numerous weapons charges.
