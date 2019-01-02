Canada
January 2, 2019 4:07 pm
Updated: January 2, 2019 4:08 pm

Hamilton Cab passenger charged with pointing gun at man in passing car: police

A man told police he was travelling in a car when he saw a passenger in a Hamilton Cab point a gun at him.

A 36-year-old man has been arrested after allegedly pointing a firearm at a vehicle in Hamilton.

Hamilton police were called to the Barton Street East and Woodward Avenue around 1 a.m. Wednesday for a weapons call.

A man told police he was travelling in a car when he saw a passenger in a Hamilton Cab point a gun at him.

A short time later, the cab was located by police in the area of King Street East and New Mountain Road.

Police said the passenger was arrested without incident and a handgun was recovered within the vehicle.

Police believe there is no prior relationship between the accused and the victim.

A Brampton man is now facing numerous weapons charges.

