Manitoba ‘Star Trek’ fan files legal challenge after ASIMIL8 licence plate revoked

A Manitoba Star Trek fan is going to court after the Crown revoked his personalized licence plate that reads ASIMIL8 (assimilate).

READ MORE: ‘LOKHMUP’: Anti-Trump license plate deemed ‘derogatory’ by Texas DMV

Manitoba Public Insurance suggests the plate could be interpreted as an insult to Indigenous people.

An executive says staff who approved the plate could face disciplinary action for issuing it at a time of reconciliation with Indigenous people.

Nick Troller filed a legal challenge over the decision.

WATCH: Several U.S. states introducing digital license plates

He says his plate was a play on a well-known saying by an alien race on Star Trek called the Borg.

Troller says he drove around with the plate for nearly two years and no one complained until 2017.

Plates are denied for a variety of reasons, including if they are offensive, suggestive, discriminatory or include racial or ethnic slang.

READ MORE: ‘Grabher’ licence plate court battle postponed until next year

Some other examples of licence plates denied in Manitoba include BITE ME, VINO, MMMBEER and HOLYCOW.

The Crown insurer declined to comment because the case is before the courts.