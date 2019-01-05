Officer rescues kitten from middle of Missouri highway

A Missouri police officer now has a furry sidekick after making a rescue on an interstate highway just before Christmas.

North Kansas City officer Jason Smith was patrolling Interstate 29 on Dec. 20 when he rescued a kitten that was perched alone on a concrete barrier in the middle of the highway.

Once inside the squad car, the kitten went exploring and even accidentally set off the car’s siren, then settled in for some cuddling in the officer’s lap.

Smith took the kitten to an animal shelter, and his family has now adopted it.