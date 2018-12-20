New York police officers rush to rescue kitten trapped under SUV

A group of New York City’s finest jumped into action on Tuesday to rescue a kitten that was stuck under an SUV.

At least six officers responded to the call of the trapped cat after the driver of the SUV heard the animal stuck and struggling under the vehicle.

According to NBC News, the driver saw the kitten scurry across a road in Brooklyn, but lost sight of the four-legged creature. It wasn’t until the driver stopped in Harlem that the driver heard the trapped cat.

“#NYPD rescued this #kitten trapped in the undercarriage of this vehicle. Not a good place for a #catnap, especially when we are experiencing #CodeBlue,” the police force tweeted.

Photos show the officers using a car jack and crawling underneath the vehicle to rescue the cat.

According to NBC, the fuzz named the furry animal Chance. The cat is now under the care of the humane society.

