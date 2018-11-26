South Okanagan SPCA appeal to public on behalf of kitten needing surgery

The SPCA in the South Okanagan is putting out a public appeal to help cover the costs of surgery for an injured cat.

The four-month-old feline needs surgery to its jaw.

“Because of the wound, little Bonnie has been left with all of the skin on her jaw ripped off,” said Carolyn Hawkins, manager of the South Okanagan-Similkameen SPCA branch.

“It’s important we treat this injury, otherwise Bonnie’s open bone will quickly become infected.”

Her cost for care is currently estimated to reach at least $1,600.

“This little Torbie (tortoiseshell-tabby) is very sweet; she loves people and purrs incessantly,” Hawkins said. “She is bonded to her brother Clyde, and we’re looking forward to the day they can go home together once Bonnie has recovered.”

Those interested in helping Bonnie can visit the SPCA website or donate in person at 2200 Dartmouth Drive in Penticton.