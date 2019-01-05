Alleged kidnapper chases woman into North Carolina karate studio, leaves in ambulance

A man allegedly trying to kidnap a woman chased her into a karate dojo. You can guess what happened next.

This was the scene Thursday evening at Bushiken Karate Charlotte Dojo in north Charlotte, N.C., WSOC reported.

It all began when the suspect tried to force a woman into his car outside the dojo just before 9 p.m., police say.

The woman was able to escape and ran into the nearby studio in search of help. Head instructor Randall Ephraim just happened to be in the studio cleaning up, along with a couple of adult students and some kids being picked up by their parents, according to CNN.

CNN says that shortly after the woman entered, the suspect followed her in. Ephraim told CNN that at first he thought the man was inquiring about a class, but the suspect said he was there for the woman, who insisted she did not know him and that he had tried to kidnap her.

“He then tried to force himself further into the dojo, aggressively pushing and swinging,” Ephraim told CNN. “I then went into action defending myself and got him out of the dojo. Once outside he attempted to attack again and was dealt with accordingly.”

Ephraim told WSOC that getting control of the suspect wasn’t easy.

“He was very strong – very, very strong,” he told the local media. “He weighed at least 200 (pounds) and some change, under the influence – very strong powerful individual.”

He also said that the man “started smoking something.” Police say he was “definitely under the influence of some drugs.”

August Williams, 46, was taken to the hospital with injuries. He has been charged with attempted kidnapping, assault and other offences related to the incident, according to WBTV, and has been arrested multiple times in the past for drugs and assault.