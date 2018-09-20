12-year-old girl escapes kidnapping in Sutton, suspects at large

The daughter of a bank employee was kidnapped for ransom Wednesday morning in Sutton, Quebec provincial police say. The 12-year-old girl managed to escape hours after being taken.

A search is underway as the Sûreté du Québec (SQ) ask for the public’s help in finding at least two people wanted in the incident.

Police say the young girl was taken on her way to school Wednesday and that the kidnapping is not random. The girl was specifically targetted for a ransom demand because one of her parents works at a local bank.

Police say the girl was quickly found by police after they were notified of her disappearance.

Suspects

Police are looking for at least two men, one of whom speaks English and the other speaks French.

They were seen driving a pale-coloured Econoline minivan.

The SQ has few details about the suspects and are looking for what they describe as an important witness to the incident.

The witness police want to talk to is a man who was last seen wearing black clothing with a white undershirt and white shoes. He was at a Tim Hortons on Knowlton Road in Lac Brome around 9 a.m. Wednesday.

Police ask anyone who has information about the case to call 911 immediately. You can also provide information to investigators at the Sûreté du Québec online or by calling 1-800-659-4264.