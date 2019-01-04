Downtown Eastside hazmat call turns out to be motor oil

The Vancouver Fire and Rescue Service’s hazmat team was called to a false alarm at a health centre in the Downtown Eastside on Friday.

The incident was reported at the Pender Health Centre at 59 W. Pender Street shortly before 6 p.m.

Vancouver Assistant Fire Chief Sheldon Young said crews were called to reports of a dark, liquid-like substance.

The building’s lobby was evacuated, but when crews arrived to investigate they discovered the substance was simply motor oil.