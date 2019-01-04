Canada
Quebec police watchdog investigating death of two civilians near Labrador border

By The Canadian Press

Quebec provincial police responded to a call early Friday morning in Fermont.

THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Mario Beauregard
Quebec’s police watchdog is investigating after two people died during a provincial police intervention in Fermont, near the Quebec-Labrador border.

The independent investigations bureau says police received a 911 call at about 5 a.m. Friday from a person who said they’d been shot several times and didn’t have long to live.

The watchdog says preliminary information indicates two officers went to the residence, where a man inside told them to knock down the door.

The officers forced their way into the residence and saw a person sitting on the ground, but they returned outside after hearing a gunshot.

Police re-entered the home at about 9:30 a.m. and found the bodies of a 65-year-old man and a 42-year-old woman.

The watchdog sent six investigators to the site, who were expected to arrive Friday evening.

 

© 2019 The Canadian Press

