Flood watch in place for parts of Vancouver Island following heavy rainfall

A rainfall warning for Metro Vancouver has ended following a nasty spell of weather on B.C.’s South Coast, but parts of Vancouver Island remain on flood watch.

More than 80 millimetres of rain fell on Vancouver between 10 a.m. Wednesday and early Friday morning, with even more rainfall recorded in other parts of the Lower Mainland. West Vancouver saw 106 millimetres of precipitation.

READ MORE: Wind, snowfall, avalanche warnings in southwest Alberta and Rockies

Most of that rain fell Thursday, leading to some flooding in Stanley Park and on roads around Burnaby and Surrey.

WATCH: Travellers face poor driving conditions in Alberta, B.C. mountain parks

Rain is still in the forecast for the weekend.

The Englishman River and Little Qualicum River on Vancouver Island are under a flood watch following the downpour.

High stream advisories are in place for part of Vancouver Island, the North Shore, Fraser Valley, Howe Sound and Sunshine Coast.

In the Sea-to-Sky area and B.C.’s Interior, heavy snow laid trees across roads near Pemberton, which had 27 millimetres of snow, while Highway 1 became a parking lot after large sections of the road were forced to close.

READ MORE: Trans-Canada reopens in B.C. after avalanche-clearing closure

Whistler Village saw 53 millimetres of snowfall on Thursday.

Environment Canada has lifted the winter storm warnings, but Avalanche Canada has issued warnings for B.C.’s South Coast and the Sea-to-Sky region.

Want your weather on the go? Download Global News’ Skytracker weather app for iPhone, iPad and Android.