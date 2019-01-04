Unclaimed lottery ticket sold in Hamilton worth $10K

Check your wallet, your purse and your dresser drawers: someone in Hamilton has an old lottery ticket worth about $10,000.

But here’s the catch: you only have two more weeks left to claim it.

According to the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG), the winning LOTTARIO ticket was sold in the city nearly a year ago on Saturday, Jan. 20, 2018.

The winning numbers were 10 – 15 – 23 – 30 – 39 – 42 with bonus number 32.

Players have one year from the original draw date to claim their prize.

That means the owner(s) of this ticket should fill in the back portion, sign it and contact the OLG Prize Centre at 20 Dundas St. W. in Toronto before 6 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 21 to claim their prize.

Information about this and other unclaimed tickets is available by visiting the Unclaimed Tickets page on OLG.ca.