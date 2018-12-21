Canada
December 21, 2018 12:55 pm

Meet Hamilton’s newest lottery millionaires

By Reporter  Global News

Hamilton couple wins $1 million playing Encore.

Global News
A A

Hamilton is home to a couple of new millionaires.

READ MORE: Hamilton grandmother of nine celebrating lottery win

Congratulations to Alex and Bernice Adzinec of Hamilton for winning $1-million with ENCORE in the Dec. 1, 2018, LOTTO 6/49 draw.

They matched all seven ENCORE numbers in exact order to win the prize.

READ MORE: Hamilton grandfather among recent lottery winners

The winning ticket was purchased at 7-Eleven on Melvin Avenue.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Dollars
Encore
Hamilton ENCORE winners
hamilton lottery
Hamilton lottery winners
HamOnt
Lottery
Lotto
Million
Millionaire
Winners
winning ticket Hamilton

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News