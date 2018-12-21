Meet Hamilton’s newest lottery millionaires

Hamilton is home to a couple of new millionaires.
Congratulations to Alex and Bernice Adzinec of Hamilton for winning $1-million with ENCORE in the Dec. 1, 2018, LOTTO 6/49 draw.
They matched all seven ENCORE numbers in exact order to win the prize.
The winning ticket was purchased at 7-Eleven on Melvin Avenue.
