Meet Hamilton’s newest lottery millionaires

Hamilton is home to a couple of new millionaires.

Congratulations to Alex and Bernice Adzinec of Hamilton for winning $1-million with ENCORE in the Dec. 1, 2018, LOTTO 6/49 draw.

They matched all seven ENCORE numbers in exact order to win the prize.

The winning ticket was purchased at 7-Eleven on Melvin Avenue.