Guelph boasted record 2.3% unemployment rate to end 2018

Guelph’s unemployment rate continues to dip to new lows as Statistics Canada released data from December on Friday.

New figures show the Royal City’s jobless rate dropped to a mere 2.3 per cent to finish off 2018, down from 3 per cent in November.

By comparison, Guelph’s unemployment rate was at 6.2 per cent in December 2017 and at 7.3 per cent five years ago in December 2013.

In fact, historical data provided by Statistics Canada that goes back to March 2001 shows Guelph’s unemployment rate has never been recorded as this low.

Friday’s figures show the city gained 2,800 jobs in December as the size of the labour force increased, while the number of people claiming unemployment declined.

Guelph continues to have the lowest unemployment rate in the country, one per cent lower than Kelowna’s second lowest rate.

In Ontario, employment grew by 78,000 in 2018, all in full-time work. The unemployment rate in the province edged down 0.2 percentage points to 5.4 per cent, the second lowest among the provinces.

Nationally, the unemployment rate stayed at its 43-year low of 5.6 per cent last month as the economy closed out 2018 with the addition of 9,300 net new jobs.

— With files from The Canadian Press