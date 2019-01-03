Fraser Valley mom and child poisoned by carbon monoxide in car released from hospital

A mother and child who suffered near-fatal carbon monoxide poisoning in Abbotsford on Boxing Day have been released from hospital.

The woman’s second child, who was also exposed, remains in hospital but is now in stable condition and is expected to be released next week.

The poisoning happened just before 8:30 p.m. on Dec. 26, when police were called to what was believed to be a car accident in the 33700-block of Clayburn Road.

Abbotsford police found the mother and two children, aged three and five years old, unresponsive in a Toyota Corolla on the side of the road. The trio were rushed to hospital in critical condition.

While police initially believed the car had crashed, investigators now say it appears it had come to rest against a guardrail after the driver pulled over, and that the occupants of the vehicle had become overcome by the gas.

“Carbon monoxide, or ‘CO’, is an odourless, colourless gas found in fumes produced by burning fuel,” said Abbotsford Assistant Fire Chief Craig Bird.

“CO poisoning symptoms are often described as ‘flu-like’ and include headache, dizziness, weakness, upset stomach, vomiting, chest pain and confusion. Prolonged exposure can lead to death.”

Bird said while most carbon monoxide poisonings involving vehicles happen when they are operated in an enclosed space, they can also happen when fumes leak into the passenger compartment of a car or truck.

“If you suspect your vehicle has an exhaust leak, please take it to a certified mechanic for inspection and repair,” he said.

The incident came on the heels of a string of carbon monoxide poisonings in Vancouver, including one case in which 13 people were exposed.

The exposures prompted a renewed warning from officials to ensure homes are equipped with carbon monoxide detectors.

CO exposure kills about 50 Canadians every year, and alarm manufacturer Kidde Canada estimates that carbon monoxide puts between 20,000 and 40,000 North Americans in the hospital annually.