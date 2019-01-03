WestJet
January 3, 2019 6:05 pm

WestJet flight delayed after plane ‘backs into’ catering truck at YVR

By Online Journalist  Global News

Instagram user @Calibeyma captured this image after a WestJet flight made contact with a catering vehicle at YVR.

@Calibeyma / Instagram
A A

Passengers on a Palm Springs-bound flight from Vancouver were delayed on Thursday after their plane made contact with a catering vehicle on the tarmac.

WestJet said the incident happened when flight 1722 was on pushback from its gate at YVR airport, when the contact occurred.

READ MORE: Transportation Safety Board investigating close call at Trail airport

The company said all passengers and crew were safely offloaded and put on a new plane several hours later.

It’s unclear how much damage the plane sustained, but one Instagram user aboard the plane said the collision “broke” the aircraft’s wing.

A spokesperson for YVR said the incident did not impact airport flight operations.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Plane
plane collision
Vancouver Airport
WestJet
westjet catering truck
westjet collision
westjet plane catering truck
YVR

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.