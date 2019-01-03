WestJet flight delayed after plane ‘backs into’ catering truck at YVR

Passengers on a Palm Springs-bound flight from Vancouver were delayed on Thursday after their plane made contact with a catering vehicle on the tarmac.

WestJet said the incident happened when flight 1722 was on pushback from its gate at YVR airport, when the contact occurred.

Hey @WestJet what’s the game plan?? For a full fight to Palm Springs. @yvrairport doesn’t know how to push a plane back so flight is not happening. Who backs a plane into something at an airport? — Matt Palsenbarg (@mattgolfLAB) January 3, 2019

The company said all passengers and crew were safely offloaded and put on a new plane several hours later.

It’s unclear how much damage the plane sustained, but one Instagram user aboard the plane said the collision “broke” the aircraft’s wing.

A spokesperson for YVR said the incident did not impact airport flight operations.