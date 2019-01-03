WestJet flight delayed after plane ‘backs into’ catering truck at YVR

Passengers on a Palm Springs-bound flight from Vancouver were delayed on Thursday after their plane made contact with a catering vehicle on the tarmac.
WestJet said the incident happened when flight 1722 was on pushback from its gate at YVR airport, when the contact occurred.
The company said all passengers and crew were safely offloaded and put on a new plane several hours later.
It’s unclear how much damage the plane sustained, but one Instagram user aboard the plane said the collision “broke” the aircraft’s wing.
A spokesperson for YVR said the incident did not impact airport flight operations.
