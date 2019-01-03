Toronto police search for potential Quebec victims in human trafficking case

Toronto police are searching for potential victims in Montreal and Quebec in connection with an ongoing human trafficking investigation.

Kalib James Rahi from Milton, Ont., was arrested and charged in late November. The accused is charged with multiple offences including sexual assault, trafficking and extortion.

The 31-year-old man is alleged to have forced two women into the sex trade and trafficked them throughout the Greater Toronto Area as well as the provinces of Quebec and Ontario.

The women were forced to abide by the rules imposed on them and had to hand over all of their earnings to Rahi, according to police. He is alleged to have used false promises and fear to exert control over them.

Police say they have reason to believe there may be other victims in Montreal and Quebec.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Toronto police at 416-808-7474.

