Kingston children go tobogganing after significant snowfall

Wednesday night’s snowfall is the first of the season that may last in the Kingston region.

Between eight and 10 centimetres fell overnight and into the early Thursday morning, blanketing the city in fluffy white snow.

Rob Bishop says he was up at 5 a.m. shovelling his driveway. When he finished that, he started working on his mother’s home.

“As far as removing snow, I don’t have much good to say about it,” Bishop said.

The saving grace for Bishop is his teenage son Wyatt, who helps with the heavier snow.

Considering this is the first snowfall requiring shovelling, Bishop says the winter could be worse.

“We’ve been lucky, we’ve been really lucky up until now.”

While not all adults are overly thrilled with the return of the white fluffy stuff, school-aged children are.

Dozens of families were at Fort Henry Hill tobogganing for the first time this winter.

Seven-year-old Isaac Palmer was tirelessly going up and down the hill on Thursday.

“My favourite part is obviously is rolling off it, out of control, going so fast and going backwards for no reason.”

Parents like Haylie Lorenz are also happy to see the snow now that Christmas is over to help stretch the family budget.

“You know I always find there’s not a lot of extra money after Christmas — all the shopping — so it’s awesome because tobogganing is free,” Lorenz said.

It may be free but certainly not permanent this winter — temperatures are expected to rise over the freezing mark by the weekend.